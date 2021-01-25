Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce $2.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $6.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $8.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.44 million, with estimates ranging from $6.25 million to $24.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

ABUS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 91,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,447. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 831,118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

