iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Decreased by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 3.1% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.63. The stock had a trading volume of 761,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

