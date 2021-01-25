Regis Management CO LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regis Management CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after buying an additional 250,546 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 426.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,461,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.32. 104,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,379. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

