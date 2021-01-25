Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after purchasing an additional 349,009 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after purchasing an additional 189,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 748,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

