Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $103,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.74. 4,492,245 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

