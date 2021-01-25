Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $326,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.94. 120,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,366. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

