Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $61,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.65. 207,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

