Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Noble Financial

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Noble Financial from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Noble Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of GEVO stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.06. 2,668,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,991,730. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

