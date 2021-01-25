Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,237 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $76,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,421 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.96. 624,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,858,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

