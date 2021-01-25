Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT Raised to $24.00 at Citigroup

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 42,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,510. Rambus has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,249.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $42,245.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,452.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 300.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

