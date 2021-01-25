Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 139,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.45.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

