Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPXCY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

SPXCY traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.49. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $116.39.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.