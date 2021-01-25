Golden Green Inc. Invests $380,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $225.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $113,899.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,579,974 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.68.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

