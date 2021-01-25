Golden Green Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,768 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 616,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,958 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 701,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,049,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.