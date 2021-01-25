Golden Green Inc. Takes $838,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $567.83. 78,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,418. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.