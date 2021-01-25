Golden Green Inc. Makes New Investment in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $662,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.51. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

