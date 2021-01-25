Golden Green Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,897,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

