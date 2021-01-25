Golden Green Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 54,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 250,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PFXF remained flat at $$20.64 during trading hours on Monday. 29,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,329. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.