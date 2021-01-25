PAX Gold Price Up 0.4% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $111.71 million and $4.46 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for about $1,856.85 or 0.05640472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00070320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.52 or 0.00736686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.01 or 0.04167701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017611 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, "PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos' itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. "

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.