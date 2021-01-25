HARD Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.55 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002408 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $37.82 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00124948 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00071480 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00274829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00037369 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

