MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.00 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and $2.05 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00070320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.52 or 0.00736686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.01 or 0.04167701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017611 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,936,118,549 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

