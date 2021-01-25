KLAYswap Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.61 or 0.00007931 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and $1.03 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00124948 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00071480 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00274829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00037369 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

