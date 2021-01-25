$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on HBIO. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 21,724.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 698.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

