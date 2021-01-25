TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post sales of $48.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $46.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $193.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.10 million to $194.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $218.79 million, with estimates ranging from $213.20 million to $223.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriState Capital.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

TSC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,086.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock worth $104,782. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in TriState Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 166.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 316,191 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

