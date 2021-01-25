$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. CSG Systems International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CSGS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $54.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 142,992 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

