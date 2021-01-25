Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $125.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

CREE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.18.

CREE traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.31. 95,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. Cree has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $126.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cree by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

