Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 13,250 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $315.51. 35,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

