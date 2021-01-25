229,982 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 3.3% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 235,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,161. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

