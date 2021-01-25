Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,892 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.08. The company had a trading volume of 116,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,957. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

