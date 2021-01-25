Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $17,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.92. 109,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,957. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

