Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 10,702 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $32,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.20. 8,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,958. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

