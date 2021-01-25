Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,628 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $86.38. 535,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,777. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

