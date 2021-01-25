EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,114. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $4,952,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 99.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.