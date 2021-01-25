Demars Financial Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 172,779 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,069,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 708.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares during the period.

FDIS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.19. 5,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,735. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33.

