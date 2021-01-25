Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 45,446 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,446 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.91. 4,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,050. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42.

