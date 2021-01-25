Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,733. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

