Chicago Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Shopify by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP traded up $8.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,205.39. The stock had a trading volume of 90,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,037.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.86, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.