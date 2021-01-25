Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $29,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,684,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,971. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $244.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.16, for a total value of $2,378,216.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,264,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,979,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,643,015.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,804 shares of company stock valued at $53,122,833. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

