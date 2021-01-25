Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,585 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $41,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,488 shares of company stock worth $27,174,345 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.82. 86,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

