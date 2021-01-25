On.Live (ONL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,915.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. On.Live has a market capitalization of $261,867.71 and $1,915.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, On.Live has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.63 or 0.00733854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00047470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.69 or 0.04195017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017453 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for On.Live is on.live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

