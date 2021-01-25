Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 136,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,171. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.