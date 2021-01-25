LATOKEN Market Capitalization Tops $14.80 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and $91,683.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.63 or 0.00733854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00047470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.69 or 0.04195017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017453 BTC.

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

