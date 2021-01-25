PotCoin (POT) Trading 38.2% Lower This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $3,245.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,198.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.28 or 0.04079330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00419342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.38 or 0.01329509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00538016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00421688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00278529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00022481 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,570,662 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

