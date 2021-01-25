Monkey Project Market Cap Tops $43,382.72 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $43,382.72 and approximately $113.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 772.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,877,652 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

