HOQU Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $357,072.29 and $1.35 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.63 or 0.00733854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00047470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.69 or 0.04195017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017453 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HQXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.