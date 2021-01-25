Critical Review: PROG (PRG) & Its Rivals

PROG (NYSE: PRG) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PROG to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get PROG alerts:

This table compares PROG and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion $31.47 million 12.76 PROG Competitors $1.63 billion $194.25 million 7.38

PROG has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. PROG is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

PROG pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. PROG pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 34.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% PROG Competitors -6.57% -5.74% 1.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PROG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00 PROG Competitors 134 633 919 61 2.52

PROG currently has a consensus price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.39%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 0.19%. Given PROG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

PROG has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROG’s peers have a beta of 1.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROG beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.