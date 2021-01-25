Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNMBY. Berenberg Bank raised Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 870. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

