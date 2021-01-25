Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.03. The stock had a trading volume of 69,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,984. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 318,541 shares of company stock worth $32,162,743 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

