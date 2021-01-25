Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €161.00 ($189.41) to €163.00 ($191.76) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.