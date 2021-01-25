Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.95

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 39016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at $934,798.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,283 over the last 90 days. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.